VIJAYAWADA: Expressing displeasure over the delay in the road works in the capital region, chairperson and managing director (CMD) of Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) D Lakshmi Parthasarathy has directed the contractors to expedite the works.

Inspecting the works on Saturday, the CMD said that the work between Krishnayapalem and Nekkallu be completed at the earliest. Lakshmi Parthasarathy sought to know why the contracting companies were not able to speed up the works even though the firms’ representatives said there were no problems.

“Since the Vellore Institute of Technology and Amaravati Central Park are coming up along the road, the roads should be completed soon,” she told the contractors. She instructed that the roads between Krishna river bund and Nidamarru, Tallayapalem and Nidamarru and the interlinking roads be made ready by February-end. She further visited Inavolu to inspect the works and gave suggestions to complete them on time. ADC SE MV Suryanarayana and others were also present.