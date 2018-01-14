VIJAYAWADA: Even though special trains and buses were arranged by the South Central Railway (SCR) and the APSRTC to accommodate the increased flow of passengers coming home on the occasion of Sankranti, yet they were unable to meet the unusual demand. But, thanks to the carpooling platforms, several passengers were able to avoid the travails of the festive rush.

Mobile apps and websites, including Bla Bla Car, AYA Carpool, CoYatri and others have lately become the go-to places for the passengers to find a way around waiting lists, ticket reservations and other issues. “I used to prefer trains to other means of transport earlier. But train tickets are extremely difficult to book during festival and holiday seasons. Hence, I turned to carpooling, which is not just convenient but also easy on the pocket,” said G Sudeep of Khanna Nagar, a frequent carpooler.

Carpooling between different cities has also gained popularity as an alternative mode of transportation, with the private bus operators steeply hiking the ticket fares and the State government failing to act on it. “An AC bus ticket to Vijayawada from Hyderabad was priced between `1,000 to `3,000. But, I came to

Vijayawada by spending `600, using carpooling app,” said Badarla Venkata Satyanarayana, a techie.

Carpooling is an arrangement - within the city or between different cities - where different passengers come together and split the travel costs among them. The carpooling platforms bring together the passengers going to the same destination. Another reason for the carpooling to become an instant hit with the travellers is the fact that there are several options for the passenger to choose from, since mostly private cars are used for the purpose.

“For example, I upload offer on one of the platforms that I am visiting Bengaluru and quote a price. The details of the vehicle, origin of the travel and drop off point are also mentioned. Those interested join the ride,” said Badarla Venkata Satyanarayana from the city, who works in Bengaluru. The platforms have various mechanisms to verify the profiles of people uploading offers, to avoid the fake ones.

Why cars are pooled

APSRTC has arranged for over 2,000 special services across the State between January 12 and January 16

More than 150 additional train services were announced by the SCR via Vijayawada to various places across AP and Telangana during Sankranti

Private bus operators have reportedly hiked prices by 300 percent to cash in on the festive rush

Carpooling becomes best alternative due to high convenience and standard tariff