VIJAYAWADA: The founders of Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd. (MEIL) PP Reddy and P V Krishna Reddy announced a slew of development projects including establishment of junior college and hospital at Dokiparru village in Gudlavalleru mandal of Krishna district.

They said, with the support of the state government, they intend to make Dokiparru the best village in the country in the next five years.

Speaking after inaugurating a solar-powered water plant, an innovative project, and overhead tank in the village on Sunday, MEIL chairman PP Reddy said they adopted the village out of love for their birth place. “Even though nobody from the village asked us for development, we are doing it out of love and gratitude,” PP Reddy said.

He further said that the firm also has plans to develop the schools, build a college and hospital in the village.

“The children of the small and marginal farmers in the village should have the option to go for higher studies. Hence, we have already applied for permits for building a junior college. Once the government issues the requisite permissions, we will begin the construction,” he announced.