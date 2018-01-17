VIJAYAWADA:Between Rs 800 and Rs 1,000 crore is understood to have changed hands through cockfights illegally organised across the state during Sankranti. Despite the Supreme Court upholding the Hyderabad High Court’s ban on the blood sport, police were unable to take stern action thanks to the pressure allegedly mounted on them by political big shots.

Though cops claimed to have taken every measure to abide by the court’s order, cockfights were rife during the span of the three-day harvest festival due to the political backing punters enjoyed, especially from leaders belonging to the ruling party.Several politicos were seen enthusiastically participating in the banned sport.

“It is true, cockfights were arranged and the stakes were high. We tried to control gambling, but we were under pressure. There was only so much we could do,” a police official, not wishing to be named, admitted.

Several people were seen driving down to the grounds where the blood sport was being organised and cheering even as roosters ripped each other apart.

The gambling, apparently, was highly organised and done openly raising suspicion that ruling-party leaders were shielding punters. Massive arrangements were made at multiple venues for the fights. Political leaders cutting across party lines attended the events, the organisers of which had put in place elaborate tents with seating arrangements.

Unconfirmed reports peg the amount transacted during the three-day harvest festival (commencing with Bhogi and concluding with Kanuma) at around Rs 500 crore in the twin Godavari districts alone. In Krishna district, the amount gambled is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.

Sources in the Police Department said Denduluru (West Godavari) MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar’s security men did not allow cops to enter grounds where cockfights were organised in Koppaka. Officials TNIE spoke to, however, maintained that no cockfight took place in the village.

Over 100 cases were booked against gamblers in Krishna district and property worth around Rs 2 crore was seized from them.

“In three days, we took more than 200 people into custody for gambling and holding illegal cockfights using banned blades. We have taken strict action against punters and cases have been filed under relevant sections of AP Gaming Act ,1974,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata.

Punters go digital

As ATMs across the State ran out of cash on the last day of the festival, several punters turned to digital transactions for betting. Many organisers were seen accepting bids with swiping machines and Paytm and Tez, among others.

Cops helpless

100 cases booked against gamblers in Krishna district

4-level check arranged at the event in Koppaka organised by Denduluru MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar

150 arenas opened for the blood sport in West Godavari,

100 in East Godavari and Krishna, around 50 in Guntur

Many organisers were seen accepting bids with swiping machines and Paytm

In Koppaka, Tollywood hero Sampoornesh Babu attended the blood sport