VIJAYAWADA: Three members of a family were attacked with acid by their neighbours at Mopidevi on Wednesday. The incident happened in Harijanawada of Mopidevi and the three accused - Bandi Vykuntam (43), Bandi Kiran (29) and Aare Ashok (27) were taken into custody. The victims- Maddala Surendra (28), Maddala Sudhakar (29) and Maddala Janakamma (53) were rushed to the Avanigadda government hospital.

According to Avanigadda deputy superintendent of police (DSP) V Pothuraju, the two families are relatives and are involved in a legal case over the wall between their houses. The case is under trial in the district court.

On Wednesday, they got into a heated argument over the boundary dispute and, in a fit of rage, one of the members of the rivals threw acid on their neighbours.“As the acid was reportedly diluted, the burns the victims suffered were not life-threatening. The injured are undergoing treatment,” said the DSP. A case under section 326 A of IPC was registered against three accused.