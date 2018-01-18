VIJAYAWADA: The rural students of Srikakulam district are way behind other students in the State, according to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) for 2017, released on Tuesday. The report reveals the grim picture of the school education in rural Andhra Pradesh. According to the data, over 41 per cent of the students in the district cannot do a simple division. Interestingly, 63.3 per cent of teenagers in the 14-18 age group in Srikakulam district have never got access to a computer in their lives, while 64.4 per cent have never got access to internet.

The survey was carried out among 1,047 youth in 954 households in 60 villages of Srikakulam district in 2017. The literacy rate of the district is 61.7 per cent. The report clearly shows that the much-hyped digital classes and virtual classes are yet to reach the rural parts of the district as 63.3 per cent of teenagers have never got access to a computer in their life.

According to the survey, 59.3 per cent of students can do basic divisions, while 25.1 per cent can’t frame a simple sentence in English.The quality education is also falling in district as only 63.7 per cent of teenagers are able to name the capital of India and only 65.3 per cent are able to identify the map of Andhra Pradesh. Over 50 per cent of students can’t tell time. Interestingly, a good 68 per cent have their own bank accounts.

