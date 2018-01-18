VIJAYAWADA: An attack on an autorickshaw driver with blades by assailants at Skew Bridge at Ramalingeswara Nagar late on Tuesday night raised fears of notorious ‘Blade Batch’ being on the prowl in the city. The victim was identified as Ravi Kiran alias Ravi, 34, whose condition was said to be out of danger.The injured auto driver, however, chased down and managed to catch hold of one of the attackers while two managed to escape. With the help of other auto drivers, alleged ‘Blade Batch’ member was taken to Krishna Lanka police station.

According to Krishna Lanka police, the alleged ‘Blade Batch’ member Yesubabu and other two friends were addicted to vices and used to commit crimes for easy money. They robbed people by threatening with blades. Around 11 pm on Tuesday, Yesubabu and other two saw auto driver Ravi sitting in the auto near Skew Bridge and attacked him with blades. Ravi received cut injuries on right hand and neck. “Upon hearing Ravi’s screams for help, fellow auto drivers reached the spot, chased and caught hold of Yesubabu,” said the Krishna Lanka police. Police have registered a case.