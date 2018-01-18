VIJAYAWADA: Stating that efforts are on to make Andhra Pradesh numero uno in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and most chosen destination for investments and growth, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said thanks to digital connectivity, infrastructure, sea cargo handling, rail and road network and power sector reforms, the State can achieve it. Addressing the curtain raiser of the CII Partnership Summit in Delhi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister invited the delegates for the Summit, scheduled to be held from February 24 to 26 in the port city of Visakhapatnam.

Expressing his happiness over the opportunity he got to address representative of more than 30 countries at one place, he said, “Your investments will help create employment and build wealth in the country.” He described Andhra Pradesh as a three-and-half-year-old young state with a lot of growth potential.

Recalling his efforts in creating Cyberabad, a knowledge city, Naidu said his vision for Andhra Pradesh is to make it one of the three best states in the country by 2022 and the best state in the country by 2029 and the best destination in the world by 2050.

The Chief Minister said his government rolled out various policies conducive for investments. “The state’s criterion is the Happiness Index and Andhra Pradesh is the only state recording double-digit growth.”

Earlier, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu described AP as the fastest growing state in the country, showing a remarkable growth in all three sub-segments of the economy - manufacturing, agriculture and services.

“It is one of the most forward-looking states,” he said, while inviting the delegates to the Summit in Vizag, which, he said, is a huge FDI investment opportunity. The Union Minister was all praise for the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu and said he was a dynamic personality, “who takes quick decisions and implements them even quicker.” Suresh Prabhu said medical equipment manufacturing sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in India and foresaw AP emerge as the capital for medical equipment manufacturing.