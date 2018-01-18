VIJAYAWADA: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday responded positively to the state government’s request for `16,000 crore from NABARD, HUDCO and commercial banks instead of EAP (externally-aided projects), Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.As part of the special package promised to Andhra Pradesh in lieu of special category status, the state will enjoy 90:10 funding for Centrally sponsored schemes instead of the usual 60:40 Centre to state division of financial responsibility.

“That is, we will get 30 per cent more funding than usual. In five years, it will amount to `16,000 crore. It was supposed to be accommodated through EAPs, but given the time-consuming process of preparation of estimates, we have requested for the amount through NABARD, HUDCO and commercial banks,” Naidu explained. He said the topics taken up during the meeting were more or less the same as those discussed with the Prime Minister earlier this month: Speedy disbursal of Polavaram funds, separate Railway Zone for Vizag, delimitation of constituencies.

“The state was to be reimbursed `16,000 crore of revenue deficit, but till date, only `4,000 crore has been released. Recently, `7,500 crore was promised. I reminded the Finance Minister of the same,” he said and added that the matter was up for discussion at the PMO.“The Polavaram issue was also discussed with Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari. We now have a clear picture with regard to contractors for the early completion of the project. The issue had caused a delay of three months,” he said.

The CII Partnership Summit scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam from February 24 to 26 also came up during the talks. Till date, AP has hosted the programme five times out of the 26 times it was held. Thrice in undivided AP and twice after bifurcation. The latest edition of the summit will be third time the state plays host. Asked about the funding for the 11 central educational institutions sanctioned to the state, the Chief Minister said the state government had provided land and even constructed compound walls despite poor funding. “I spoke about the situation to both the Finance Minister and the PM. Another `11,000 crore is needed for full-fledged construction work,” he said.



