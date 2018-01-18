VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to promote Andhra Pradesh as investors’ destination, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will leave for Davos on January 20 to participate in the three-day World Economic Forum (WEF) beginning from January 23. IT Minister Nara Lokesh, who is going to accompany his father, will embark on his maiden trip to Davos. Naidu and Lokesh will participate in the programme along with leaders from across the world, including US President Donald Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others.

Incidentally, it will be Modi’s first appearance at WEF.

The state government, as part of brand promotion, has already engaged a bus to ply on the streets of Davos with ‘Andhra Pradesh: India’s most business friendly state’ message on it. The State Government started this innovative advertisement in 2016.

The theme of the 48th WEF is ‘Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World’ during which a case for renewed commitment to international collaboration as a way of solving critical global challenges will be made by global leaders and entrepreneurs.Apart from participating in the sessions, the father-son duo will also hold bilateral meetings with industrialists and investors.