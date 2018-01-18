VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas urged everyone to take steps that would conserve fuel and thereby contribute to saving of energy wherever they could. Taking part in the Saksham 2018 - Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav, organised by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, as a chief guest, here on Wednesday, Srinivas underlined the need for energy security and conservation for future generation and for providing clean fuel to poor households. He appealed to all citizens to participate in this festival and adopt practices, behavioural changes leading to saving of fuel such as LPG, PNG, CNG etc.

The Saksham 2018 is aimed to create awareness on judicious utilisation and conservation of petroleum products, along with use of energy-efficient appliances and switching to cleaner fuels, among masses. He also administered the oath of conservation to all the participants, including school children, who were present at the event.

‘’During this month-long drive, thousands of workshops will be held for drivers of commercial vehicles, housewives and cooks on adopting simple fuel-saving measures. Saksham 2018 will show the path to fuel conservation through activities like quiz show, Saksham Asian Cycling Championship, walkathons and concerts, across the State,’’ said B Suresh Kumar, Assistant Sales Manager, HPCL Guntur, who was present on the occasion.