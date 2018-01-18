VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the Centre is taking all efforts to make Aadhaar mandatory for bank accounts, passports and gas connections and many other services, it has become a Herculean task for the citizens to get an enrolment or seek a correction in their Aadhaar card. Even though the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) began the Aadhaar enrolments and corrections in banks and post offices also, due to the lack of manpower and technical issues, people are facing many hurdles.

Several people across the State who want enrolment or correct the wrong information on their Aadhaar card have complained that many enrolment centres are not working in the State. People were told that as some upgradation is going on, the centres would not work for some 10 days.

It is learned that following reports of some Aadhaar enrolment centres in Guntur district creating fake Aadhaar ID cards using false data, only those centres functioning under the government are operating now.

In fact, though the State government has permitted Aadhaar enrolment and corrections in Meeseva centres initially, now it was put on hold as the agents are not updating accurate details. For the past few months, the Meeseva centres across the State are not providing any Aadhaar related services.

At present, only Karvy centres, banks and post offices are providing Aadhaar related services. As per the updated list of UIDAI, 696 permanent enrolment centres and 191 banks in the State are offering Aadhaar services. Apart from these centres, hundreds of centres are running on a contractual basis. However, majority of these centres are not working due to various reasons. In some centres, the Aadhaar kiosks are not functioning properly due to technical glitches and severe shortage of manpower.

In Vijayawada, out of seven enrolment centres, only one is working. According to District Collector B Lakshmi Kantham, “There are seven Aadhaar enrolment centres in the city and most of them are not functioning now. So we have written to National Informatic Centre (NIC) to repair at least two units. In the next 4-5 days, two more centres will be made operational.” In the Karvy centre in the city, people make a beeline right from 6 am to secure an application for the enrolment or correcting the details. In the centre like Karvy, only 100 applications will be given in a day and only 150 filled applications will be be accepted in a day.

“Almost 80 per cent of the applications are for correction of data while only 20 per cent come for enrolments. Though there are many centres in the city, many of them are not functioning now. Due to shortage of staff, we could process only 100-150 applications a day,” a senior official with the Karvy enrolment centre told Express.

B Dheeraj, 23, who is preparing for a State government examination, says, “My date of birth is wrong in the card, so I came here for the correction. I am not sure how many days would it take for the completion of the task.” In Tirupati, not even a single centre is providing Aadhaar related services. Common Service Centres, including Meeseva centres are not offering the Aadhaar services as of now.“We have been instructed by the government not to take up any Aadhaar enrolment or correction. At least 25 to 30 people visit us everyday for enrolment or corrections in Aadhaar cards,” said C Sreenivasulu at MR Palli panchayath office.

