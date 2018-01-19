VIJAYAWADA: Requesting the Centre to make explicit provision for financing all covenants of the AP Reorganisation Act in the upcoming Union budget, State Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu presented a memorandum to his Union counterpart Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on Thursday.

He urged Jaitley to allot adequate funds for the construction of Polavaram and Amaravati and sought reimbursement of `16,079 crore fiscal deficit.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Arun Jaitley in the national capital, Yanamala said that he had also sought incentives for industrial development in the State. In the memo, Yanamala urged Jaitley to grant `16,447 crore as financial support to the State for five years under the special dispensation announced in lieu of special category status.

He further said that the government of Andhra Pradesh had already sent proposals for Externally Aided Projects and since it is time consuming, he requested the funds be released for the same through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and Housing and Urban Development Corporation.Yanamala also specifically mentioned about the financial assistance promised for the metro rail projects in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam and high speed rail in Amaravati. “In case of AP, the revenue deficit is not our making as it was imposed upon us by the virtue of the State’s reorganisation. No State in our country is more dependent on the generosity of the Centre for its financial health than AP. Therefore, I request the Union government to make an exception and provide us with the much-needed financial support,” he said.

He hoped that the Union government would take the State’s requests and needs into consideration by allocating required funds in the forthcoming budget. Earlier in the day, Yanamala participated in the 25th GST Council meeting and requested tax exemption for various commodities. In a press note later, Yanamala said that Arun Jaitley agreed to some of his requests.