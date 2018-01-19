VIJAYAWADA: For the first time one can fly directly from Vijayawada to Mumbai, as Air India is set to launch its services to the commercial capital of the country from Friday. It has also decided to launch direct air services from Vijayawada to Dubai and Sharjah, which will put the commercial hub of Andhra Pradesh on international map.

Air India already connects Vijayawada to Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. With the new service the city is being connected to most of the major metros in the country. The Mumbai service will be available thrice a week, on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight will depart from Mumbai at 8 am and arrive at Vijayawada at 9.45 am. On return journey, the flight departs from Vijayawada at 10:30 am and arrives at Mumbai at 12:10 pm.

Air India has a fleet of 23 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft, six of which are brand new.

Speaking to Express, G Madhusudhan Rao, Director of the Gannavaram Airport said, “We are quite happy as Air India came forward to operate direct services to Mumbai, which is most sought after among business people and merchants.”