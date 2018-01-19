VIJAYAWADA: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, who delivered a keynote address at the collectors’ conference on ‘Sarvashreshtha Bharat by 2047’ here on Thursday, received certain suggestions and clarified doubts of the officials on the issue. Rajiv Kumar said it was time to take up PPPP (Public-Private-Personal-Partnership) instead of PPP (Public-Private Partnership) to make the people part of development. He said if India achieves 8 per cent annual growth rate from now until 2047, it will be one of the top three nations in the world. He was all praise for some of the initiatives of the State government.

Following his presentation, higher officials, including Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made certain observations and suggestions. The Chief Minister raised the issue of rural local bodies governance. He said unlike other States, AP has a five-tier system and opined that given the friction between ZPTC and MPTC, it is best to do away with one of them to make the system on par with other States. He urged Rajiv Kumar to take up the issue with the Centre.

To the suggestion of the Chief Secretary for developing tribal areas, the NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman responded positively and said 35 of the 115 districts identified by the Ministry of Home Affairs for development will be given special attention. However, with regard to financial inclusion in rural areas, he said having more bank branches at those places is not feasible. “It is time to bypass the physical banking and adopt mobile banking. The mobile phone can become an instrument of deposit and receipt using URL and interoperable bank cards,” he said, while reminding that China and even some African countries have progressed in that regard.

With regard to the suggestion of bringing fisheries under the purview of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), he responded positively and said, he will take up the issue with ministry concerned. With regard to IT Advisor J Satyanarayana’s suggestion regarding cloud economic zone, he promised to take it up with the authorities concerned. When the Chief Minister raised the issue of Coastal Employment Zone, he said he will take it to the notice of the empowered committee.

Real-Time Governance Centre floors Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman

Vijayawada: Impressed by the Real-Time governance (RTG) Centre established by the State government, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said that the concept should be promoted at national level so that other States can emulate it. He suggested the officials to showcase the model at the Chief Secretaries’ meet to be held in New Delhi. Interacting with newsmen after visiting the RTG Centre at the Secretariat, Rajiv Kumar said digital governance is the future. “I am amazed by the RTG Centre. No other State in the country has this kind of facility. This is the best example for an accountable, transparent and digitally-driven governance. This is the future,” he said.