VIJAYAWADA: The state government has set the ball rolling to make Jakkampudi Economic Township (JET) a reality by inviting tenders for construction of industrial infrastructure. With this, the face of the nondescript village is set to change drastically as the economic activity will get a major boost once the operations begin.The JET is one of the 21 ‘high impact priority’ projects - out of which 11 would be economic townships across the state - taken up by the State government to promote economic activity in the State.

“We have called for tenders for creating 6.5 lakh sq ft of industrial infrastructure including common services and amenities on Thursday. Once the bidding is done, we will immediately launch the works,” said an official of the Jakkampudi Economic Township Development Corporation Ltd (JETDCL), the special purpose vehicle formed for the implementation of the project.The project will be developed under public private partnership (PPP) mode. It will house green industries, housing for economically weaker sections, along side education, health and entertainment zones.

“Andhra Pradesh Township And Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) has already invited tenders for 10,000 housing units earlier this month. So, the (construction) works pertaining to the houses will also begin once the tenders are finalised,” the official added.The first phase of the JET will be developed in a sprawling 265 acre land, which has already been handed over to the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

“The idea is to create an integrated township which has jobs, houses and social amenities for a singular experience of life. The whole project is designed with ‘walk to work’ concept. The project will give a boost to Jakkampudi and surrounding areas by giving opportunities to the people there, who are mostly economically backward,” another official explained.