VIJAYAWADA: Former minister Konathala Ramakrishna has decided to take up a novel agitation in support of the demand for Visakhapatnam railway zone. He will take AP Express to Delhi on 27 and hold a sit-in for 48 hours there. Konathala expects that the demonstration would catch the attention of the Parliament Budget session commencing on 29 January, and hopes that the issue would be discussed in the House.

The former minister after quitting the Congress has been striving for a railway zone in Visakhapatnam and other development initiatives including Bundelkhand-type special package for North Andhra districts among other things, under the banner of Uttarandra Vedika. Ramakrishna, who is a former MP, has decided to take up the agitation in a peaceful manner. The former minister has already booked his ticket for the national capital and his followers are also expected to join him in the protest.

