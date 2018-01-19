VIJAYAWADA: Two employees of Reliance Jio sustained severe injuries when a car rammed into their two-wheeler on Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road late on Wednesday night. Following rumours that MLA Jaleel Khan’s son was involved in the accident, police on Thursday evening gave a clean chit to him. According to Machavaram police, the injured were identified as Maddala Kalyan Kumar (32) and K Mahesh Babu (25). The duo were going on a Bullet (AP16EE8895) from Mother Teresa Statue Junction towards Nirmala Junction at about 11 pm when a speeding Volkswagen rammed into the two-wheeler.

The driver of the car identified as Edpuganti Teja tried to overtake another vehicle and ended up hitting the Bullet. The two injured men were shifted to a private hospital at Patamata, where the condition of Mahesh Babu was critical while pillion rider Kalyan was out of danger. The police immediately nabbed the Volkswagen (AP09CE 5567) driver. A case was registered by Machavaram police under section 307 against Teja.

Earlier, police also stopped another car in which Shahul Khan, the son of MLA Jaleel Khan, was travelling and took him to the police station for questioning. Vijayawada Central ACP N Satyanandam, who inspected the accident spot, said that Shahul Khan along with his friends was going to a restaurant to attend a birthday party on the Pinnamaneni Polyclinic road and his vehicle was not involved in the accident.

‘’We verified the CCTV footage at the mishap site and spoke to the victims as well as Volkswagen driver Teja. There was no proof of involvement of the car in which Shahul Khan was travelling. Teja did not test positive for alcohol consumption. The accident happened when the car driver tried to overtake another vehicle going in the same direction’’, DCP (Law and Order- I) Gajarao Bhupal said.