VIJAYAWADA: Taking stock of the performance of the state in the first two quarters of the current fiscal at the Collectors’ Conference in Amaravati on Thursday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked bureaucrats and HoDs to focus on implementing projects and schemes.The Chief Minister launched e-Pragati Core Platform, a website which will be a common portal for all citizen services online, and asserted that it would be a great way of reviewing the government’s shortfalls and achievements.

“The meeting gives us a clear idea of strategies regarding communication and convergence,” he said on the first day of the two-day conference. He added that the strategies adopted by the government had started yielding results, but was not enough to raise the state’s growth rate to 15 per cent. The Chief Minister urged officials to work on improving the happiness index of the state, on the lines of the method followed in Bhutan, focusing mainly on holistic development.

In his 50-minute inaugural speech at the conference, the 15th after the state’s bifurcation, Naidu said though the primary sector (agriculture and allied areas) was showing a promising growth rate despite deficit rainfall, the growth rate of the other two sectors — industries (manufacturing) and services —still needed to buck up to achieve sustainability.

The Chief Minister urged the bureaucracy to focus on 21 key sectors on a war footing to achieve set targets in the sectors and put the state firmly on the driver’s seat in terms of development. “It is time to focus on outcome and not on inputs,” he advised. The Chief Minister expressed happiness over the increase in productivity of all the food grains except black gram, though it was less than the normal harvest.

Earlier, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, in his keynote address, gave a detailed presentation of New India 2022 and its main objectives. “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will work towards making India ‘Swachh, Swashta, Shikshit, Sampann, Saksham and Surakshit’ by 2022,” he said. “By 2047, India must be Sarvashreshtha Bharat and emerge one of the top three nations of the world,” he said. Andhra Pradesh should continue leading the way with agro-product, horticulture, and diverse-crop approach, he added.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he was unaware of the issue of revenue deficit of the State. “I was at the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and they did not mention any figure. I am not aware of the different revenue deficits quoted by CAG and Union Finance Ministry,” he said. He said that the Coastal Economic Zone announced along the East Coast -- which passes through AP -- is under consideration of the Union finance department.

When asked about the Special Category Status (SCS), Rajiv Kumar said, “With an average per capita income higher than the national average, special category status demand is... well, you should think about it.” He quickly added that there was a large number of States lagging behind AP. “SCS is something that I don’t handle. But, if AP applies for the same, we will follow it up,” he said.

MoU signed

NITI Aayog requested to clear the proposal for Coastal Employment Zone (survey completed in the State) and submarine cable network in Visakhapatnam AP entered into an MoU with NITI Aayog for development of monitoring mechanism, including the creation of dashboard and collection of data for improving the performance of 115 most aspirational districts in the country Institute for Sustainable Development and Governance (ISDG) to be established in Amaravati

Inclusive approach

NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar (far right) said it was time to take up PPPP (Public-Private-Personal-Partnership) instead of PPP (Public-Private partnership) to make people part of development.