VIJAYAWADA: SRM University, Andhra Pradesh-Amaravati and Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago (IITC) have signed a MoU to further academic collaboration in engineering and sciences. The MoUs were exchanged by President, SRM AP, Dr. P Sathyanarayanan and Vice-President for Enrolment, IITC, Dr. Michael R Gosz.IITC, which has been engaging with SRM IST (formerly SRM University) on a range of student-friendly programmes, has pledged to deepen the relationship with the new campus at Amaravati. “SRM has been a valued partner, and together we have been able to innovate new pathways in student mobility, that enhance value and bring benefit to the students, combining the best of two leading institutions, SRM and IITC,” said Dr. Gosz.

New programmes that the two sides agreed to consider in the new phase of the engagement include students taking part in IITC’s summer programme, and return visit to SRM for leadership programmes specially customised to deliver in cross-functional areas, combining subject matter, Indian culture and heritage and business strategies.Both sides will also focus on staff development, where SRM faculty will engage with their counterparts and learn contemporary pedagogy and improve subject matter competence.