VIJAYAWADA: The story of Polavaram project took a new turn with the State government deciding to hand over the concrete and spillway works to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the formalities for engaging the firm as the contractor would be completed by the end of January.Reviewing the status of irrigation projects during the collectors conference on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that three months of precious time was lost as Transstroy (India) Ltd couldn’t cope with the works.

“Navayuga has come forward to take over the project from Transstroy for old rates. Even though they (Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd) may not stand a chance of making profits, the management is interested in taking up the works keeping in mind the reputation it would earn. The Water Resources Department would complete the formalities by the month end and work will resume soon,” he said. Over 53 per cent of the project has been completed so far.

For the record, the Water Resources Department decided to defer the opening of the fresh tenders — called for the spillway and spill channel works — by another week. The department was to have opened the bids on Thursday, but decided to postpone it following the entry of Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) on the scene.

It may be noted here that the officials planned to open the bids on January 12 but postponed it by a week following a suggestion from Chief Executive Officer of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) SK Haldar.

“The new tenders were called for `1,483 cr which is about `550 crore higher than the earlier price. So, in the interest of the State, if any firm comes forward to take up the works at old rates, the State government may consider,” another official explained. Transstroy has been beset with financial and resource crunch, which delayed the concrete and spillway work of the project.