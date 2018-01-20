VIJAYAWADA: Police have arrested two blade batch members, who attacked an auto driver on Tuesday night at Skew Bridge. The two accused were presented before the media at Patamata Police station on Friday. The remaining two of the gang members were arrested on the day of the incident. Addressing the mediapersons at Patamata police station, DCP- I Gajarao Bhupal said Kandikallu Yaswanth, 19, and Makkala Koteswara Rao, 23, are addicted to other vices and have started committing petty crimes for easy money. On Friday, the duo along with other two entered into a heated argument with Boddu Suri, the auto driver, and Peddi Raju and attacked them with blades. The gang also demanded money from the injured.

When the victims screamed for help, the gang members tried to flee the spot.

However, the injured auto driver chased them down and managed to catch two persons while two others escaped. “With the help of fellow auto drivers, the two blade batch members were taken to police station, where a complaint was lodged,” said Gajarao Bhupal.

Meanwhile, police also arrested a person, who is transporting Ganja to Hyderabad in a Scoda car. From his possession, 270 kg ganja worth `3 lakh was recovered. Bhupal said the accused, Sindheri Simon and two other friends were transporting ganja, purchased from Visakhapatnam Agency areas, to Hyderabad. “During a vehicle inspection at Ramavarappadu Centre, the three tried to escape from the car. The police managed to detain Simon while the other two escaped,” he said. Simon hails from Vemulapudi village of Visakhapatnam district.