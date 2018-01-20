VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress has said that the tall claims of Chandrababu Naidu by giving inflated growth rate has been hampering the Central aid, including Special Category Status (SCS) and his knee-jerk reaction of moving court is ridiculous as the TDP, being a coalition partner of the NDA, has a responsibility as well along with enjoying the rights.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, party spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar’s remark that Andhra Pradesh neither requires handholding nor SCS, given its economic growth story only shows how Naidu with his inflated growth rate figures had damaged AP interests.

“Now, he says he would explore the option of moving court on the issue, which only exposes his ill-formed policies and getting his priorities wrong. He is part of the NDA coalition and should ascertain himself in getting the SCS,” Ambati said. Naidu even in his representation to the Prime Minister mentioned of the high growth rate and contradicted his own statement that AP is the poorest among the southern states.