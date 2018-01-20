VIJAYAWADA: Requesting police to take stringent action against film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) for his controversial movie God, Sex and Truth (GST), BJP State women committee members submitted a letter to the Suryaraopet police inspector on Friday. State committee leader Kati Nagalakshmi said RGVs YouTube short film GST was nothing but a porn video and had potential to create a negative impact on the youth. She also said he showed women in bad light hurting their sentiments. “He has penchant for making controversial films that undermine the traditional values and defame the country’s reputation. All he wants is publicity,” she said.

Nagalakshmi wondered what message he was trying to send through his films. “At a time when women are progressing in all fields, he is insulting them with films like this. His short film should be banned,” she added. The full-length video of GST will be released on YouTube on January 26.