VIJAYAWADA: On board the first direct Air India flight between Vijayawada and Mumbai, there were in all 98 passengers, including the Civil Aviation minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who inaugurated the services at the Gannavaram Airport, here on Friday. According to K Shyam Sundar CEO of Air India Express, the service is already a hit with tickets being booked at more than the stipulated fare - `4,500 - on the very first day of the service. “The demand is huge,” he said, and went on to add that ticket prices for Tuesday, the second day of the service, had reached `8000 per ticket.

The Mumbai service will be available thrice a week - on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. The flight will depart from Mumbai at 8.00 am and arrive at Vijayawada at 9.45 am. On return journey, the flight will leave Vijayawada at 10:30 am and reach Mumbai at 12:10 pm.“It is the most happiest day to see the airport of our state and capital region expanding its wings and flying high. Soon, we would initiate the international services too from the Gannavaram Airport,” said the Union minister as he addressed the gathering present on the occasion.

Air India already connects Vijayawada to Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. With the introduction of the new service the city is now connected to most of the metros in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, K Shyam Sundar CEO of Air India Express said, “Though the Mumbai airport is one of the busiest in the country yet we are able to bring in a new service. Depending on the demand, we would like to make the service from Vijayawada to Mumbai, a daily scheduled service. Soon, we would also connect the city to international destinations such as Dubai and a few other countries.”

AI will begin its direct service to Dubai from the city either in the month of February or March. The fares and the schedule of the flight are yet to be finalised.