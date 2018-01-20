VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to ensure that the sewage water does not flow into the three canals in the city, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is planning to install water treatment plants. Municipal commissioner J Nivas asked the representatives of the Chinese firm, Guangxi Bossco Environmental Protection Technology Co Ltd to prepare a project report for a pilot project to address the issue.

In a meeting with the delegation of the Chinese firm on Friday, the municipal commissioner asked them to select one zone to work on in the city, where the open drainage system directly flows into the canal.

“If the water can be treated before being let into the canal, we will be able to curb the pollution. There are three canals - Bandar, Eluru and Ryves - flowing in the city and at several places the sewage water flows into those,” he said. The pilot project will be taken up as a part of the canal beautification programme.