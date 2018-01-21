VIJAYAWADA: Seeking the President’s intervention in the implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, Congress parliamentarian KVP Ramachandra Rao has written a letter to Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to call for a status report from the Union government on the implementation of the Act.In a letter written on Saturday, the Congress MP said that the Union government, instead of implementing the provisions of the Act and fulfilling the assurances made during bifurcation, was ignoring them now. “Even after four years of bifurcation, the Union government is either denying to implement certain provisions or delaying their implementation in guise of examining them. The people of the State are puzzled and dismayed with this attitude,” he said.

He pointed out that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who stayed a mute spectator for three-and-a-half years, rushed to the PM last week and submitted a 16-page memorandum listing out the pending assurances. “The people are under the impression that this is another attempt by the State and Central governments to once again betray the people of Andhra Pradesh to win the elections,” he said.

Ramachandra Rao said that the people of AP are in a state of disappointment.