VIJAYAWADA: State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Saturday instructed Principal Secretary Adityanath Das to constitute a two-member committee to look into alleged irregularities at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT) campuses in Nuzvid and RK Valley (Idupulapaya).

During the institute’s third convocation ceremony on Thursday, a top-ranking student sought to speak with the minister regarding problems in the Nuzvid campus. The minister is understood to have given the student his personal number to elaborate on the issues plaguing the campus.

The minister has sought a detailed report on the matter from the newly-formed committee and said he would take action against those indulging in wrongdoing once the panel submitted its findings.

According to sources, both campuses in Andhra Pradesh lack proper teaching aid. Though the institutes were set up in 2008, till date, classes are being conducted by lecturers who have no proper experience. When the matter was brought to the notice of authorities earlier, it was assured that professors would be recruited soon, bot nothing has been done so far.

Recently, the faculty of IIIT Nuzvid requested Ganta Srinivasa Rao to promote them from the post of lecturers to assistant professors.Apart from this, the lack of coordination between teaching and non-teaching staff and improper recruitment of contract employees has created a troublesome atmosphere, driving four IIIT Nuzvid students to suicide in 2017 alone.

B Sai, a student of IIIT RK Valley said there were “so many problems” on the campus.

When contacted, IIIT Nuzvid director Venkata Dasu denied all allegations and said the institute was maintaining the highest of standards. “Our standards are better than any other private engineering college in the state. Of course, there were several hitches last year, but we are trying our best to make students comfortable enough to speak to us about the troubles that they are facing. As of now, we are conducting various programmes,” he said.