VIJAYAWADA: The whereabouts of a 29-year-old city-based software engineer, who reportedly went missing in Pune 18 months ago, are yet to be traced. Based on a complaint by his father, a case was registered at Chandan Nagar police of Kharadi village in Pune district on August 9, 2016.

According to parents, the missing professional - Gudibandi Sriharsha Reddy - was working as a team leader for Vodafone Group in Pune since December, 2015.Lakshma Reddy, father of Sriharsha Reddy, said his son disappeared after he went into the city for shopping on August 6, 2016.

Gudibandi Sriharsha Reddy

The CCTV clippings found at the hostel, clearly showed that he ventured out around 6 pm and withdrew `6,000 from a nearby ATM for shopping.Lakshma Reddy further said when they tried to contact him later around 11 pm, his phone was switched off. “We were worried about him and approached Chandan Nagar police and filed a missing case on August 9. However, the police did not take the matter seriously,” he added.

Lakshma Reddy expressed his displeasure over the delay in investigation by the police. “I have no idea where my son went. I have even met Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar recently and requested him to direct police to trace my son at the earliest,” said a visibly depressed father.As a part of interrogation, the Chandan Nagar police called all his colleagues and roommates to collect information on Sriharsha.

“His friends and colleagues were unable to provide details of his personal life. They said Sriharsha is a calm boy and had no rivalry with anyone in Pune. We collected his call details record (CDR) and are trying to trace his whereabouts with the help of the network signal last received,” said an investigation officer from Chandan Nagar, Pune.

Techie’s father keeps his hopes alive

On Saturday too, he visited Police Commissionerate to meet Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang, only to return home dejected, as the Commissioner and other officials were not present at the office

Since August 2016, Sriharsha’s father Lakshma Reddy had been running from pillar to post to know about the whereabouts of his son

Mystery unresolved

The MBA graduate resided at Kharadi village in Pune district as a paying guest and had been in regular touch with his kin since he came here

Sriharsha had made a last call from his mobile phone on the afternoon of August 6, 2016

From then onwards, the phone has remained switched off

His parents had been calling him, but in vain

The colleague and roommate of Sriharsha got the contact number of his parents from the company and informed them

Surprisingly, the company credited 11 months salary in the bank account of Sriharsha

When his parents called up the management to enquire about it, they failed to give a proper response