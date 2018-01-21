VIJAYAWADA: The proposed redevelopment of Rajiv Gandhi Park, the biggest park in Vijayawada, is in limbo with the master design yet to get the green signal from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADCL), which has undertaken the project, is said to be giving final touches to the plan to launch the works in the next few months.Even though the conceptual designs had been prepared long ago, the Chief Minister had suggested few changes to those to ensure that the park was in line with Amaravati’s grandeur.

“We are reworking on the designs after the CM suggested few modifications. Once we get his approval, we will go for the tenders,” a senior official of ADCL told TNIE. The idea is to turn the park into a multi-utility zone with star hotels, convention centres, malls and other facilities, besides an amusement park in it. As per the proposed designs there will be over 20 lakh sq ft of built up area in 26 acres of land. Sources said that the estimated cost of the project, which would be developed in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, was about Rs 50 crore.

ADCL, which will execute the project, is coordinating with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), APSRTC, South Central Railway, water resources and APTRANSCO departments to launch the works at the earliest. “As of now, we are in the process of revising the zone of the park, which is under VMC’s limits, so that we can take up the redevelopment works,” the ADCL official said.

On asking how different the new Rajiv Gandhi Park will be from the proposed City Square project, which has similar facilities, the officials said, “This project is more focussed on providing wholesome features for families to spend some quality time. On the other hand, the City Square project, though has some similar facilities, is planned to have an iconic structure in Vijayawada.”

The officials said that it would take a minimum of two years before all the plans became a reality. “While the landscaping, green corridors, gardens and children’s park can be developed in a year’s time, star hotels, convention centres, malls and other structures will take some (more) time, as it depends on the interests and capabilities of the private players,” the official said.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Total area

26 acres

Facilities proposed:

 5-star hotel, 4-star hotel, convention centre, two retail malls, children’s amusement park, multi-level parking, exhibition hall etc.

 Three green routes planned: Near Pandit Nehru Bus Station, inside Rajiv Gandhi Park and over the railway track outside the park

 Office spaces: Two towers - one G+11 and the other G+9 - are proposed

 APTRANSCO will relocate the receiving station from its existing location to a canal-front location