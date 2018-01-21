VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has been evolving measures to prevent the flow of sewage water into the three canals of the city through installation of water treatment plants, the situation at Shanthi Nagar in Patamata has been dampening the spirits of the civic body as sewage generating from households is still being released into the Bandar Canal adjacent to the locality.According to some section of residents, several representations are submitted to the VMC to evolve immediate steps in fencing either side of the drain in a phased manner, placing of aerobic bins to handle the waste generated within the locality, setting up dumper bins at key areas and to make an arrangement to collect the dumped waste from the locality.

‘’The Eluru and Bandar canals are the main source of water for irrigation and its water is also used for household purposes by the locals. The rising pollution level has turned out to be cause for concern for farmers as well as residents. At least now, the VMC should open its eyes and take stern action against the households and commercial establishments dumping the biodegradable waste into the canals,’’ said AP Rythu Sangham State leader V Subba Rao.

Moreover, many street lanes in the locality are too narrow and don’t have proper drainage system. With this, sewage flows on the major roads in the locality causing much inconvenience to the residents. ‘’The open drains are originally meant to discharge excess rainwater into these water bodies. Due to the delay in UGD work, these areas have no alternative but to discharge waste water into the drains, thus contaminating the water bodies,” said K Nagavalli, a resident of the locality. Due to the open drains, small buses find it difficult to navigate the narrow lanes. ‘’There is no hospital, walking tracks, community welfare centre or function hall in the colony. The absence of function hall in the colony is making residents to partially occupy the roads to erect pandals to celebrate weddings and festivals, causing inconvenience to other road users,’’ says Ch Bhujanga Rao, another resident.

Apart from that, mosquito menace in the colony is very common, observed the residents. They explained that the uncleared garbage near street corners is the main reason behind the spread of mosquitoes in the city. The VMC officials should try to curb mosquito menace by using fogging method daily and install garbage bins in every street suggested K Nagalakshmi, a resident. She also observed that the proper collection of waste was required.

When contacted VMC officials, they admitted that several complaints are received from the residents regarding stray dog and mosquito menace in the locality. In this regard, the sanitation staff have been instructed to clear the garbage and filth at regular intervals. Fogging will be done across the lanes of the locality to prevent the mosquito menace. While it comes to stray dog menace, the veterinary department of VMC had sterilised several dogs in the locality and the problem has reduced to some extent.

Water contamination

Bandar canal is the main source of water for irrigation and its water is also used for household purposes by the locals

Househol ds and commercial establishments are dumping the biodegradable waste into the canals

The absence of function hall in the colony is making residents to partially occupy the roads to erect pandals to celebrate weddings and festivals, causing inconvenience to other road users