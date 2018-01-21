VIJAYAWADA: The three-day Vishista Consumer Exhibition 2018, inaugurated on Friday at the Sesha Sai Kalyana Mandapam, is receiving huge response from the crowd. As the expo has been organised for the first time in the capital city Amaravati, people are coming in large numbers to visit the stalls.

Over 95 stalls showcasing building materials, decor items, garments, furniture, jewellery, financial services, computers, mobiles, electrical equipment, hardware materials, tiles, plastic materials etc drew the attention of the visitors.

The participants in the exhibition included manufacturers, wedding event managers, photographers, representatives of hotel industries and many more from across the country. One can buy anything, right from marbles of Rajasthan to designer hair bands, here.

Stalls exhibiting jute apparels, food items, interior decor items, lighting fittings, gardening items, mobile gadgets, bead jewellery etc were the most visited ones at the expo. “The expo is really good; as we are constructing a house, everything is available here from home decor items to designer furniture and many more. I simply loved it and I also bought two flower vases,” said V Rajyalakshmi, a visitor to the expo.