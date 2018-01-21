VIJAYAWADA: Several village Panchayats in the city suburbs vehemently opposed the merger of their villages with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). In a public opinion survey conducted recently, the sarpanchs of Penamaluru and Kankipadu mandals made it clear that merging the villages with VMC will throw them into financial crisis. However the officials of the VMC said that proposal for greater status to VMC was taken by the government after conducting a ground-level survey and getting consent from respective Panchayat members. Few months ago the VMC unanimously passed a resolution in the council proposing to merge 51 villages to expand its territory up to Gannavaram, Nunna, Tadigadapa, Poranki and Gollapudi and Yanamalakuduru villages surrounding the city.

The process was expedited only after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s whirlwind tour in the city on October 14, 2017. Several sarpanches, who attended the meet with officials however, questioned the parameters, on the basis of which the State government issued directions in according greater status to the VMC. “Did the civic body conduct any scientific analysis, which included status of density of population, panchayat revenue etc and if it was done on what basis? Moreover several people in the panchayats have misconception that taxation would be increased once they are included in municipal corporation,’’ said Vijay Kumar, Nunna Village Sarpanch.

‘’The State government should clarify all the queries of the public and decentralise the administration. An assurance should be given by the government in providing a financial grant to the VMC for at least 10 years to improve the basic infrastructure at the respective panchayats. The government should recheck its decision and should allocate enough funds for the village panchayats in Amaravati capital region rather than according greater status to VMC,’’ said M Subani, Edupugallu Sarpanch.

According to VMC officials, as many as 51 villages are going to be merged with the Vijayawada city and will be divided into four zones with 1.2 lakh population in each. “A team of officials had already launched a survey in the respective panchayats and had taken their opinions into consideration before proceeding towards greater status,’’ said Panchayat Officer Chandrasekhar. Majority of the mandals in Gannavaram gave their nod to merge their villages into VMC. However, sarpanches of Kankipadu and Penamaluru opposed the proposal and expressed their doubts that financial crisis in VMC would affect villages.