VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Kabaddi Association will conduct the 10th National Men and Women Beach Kabaddi Championship at Pedavadlapudi village in Guntur district from February 25, said association secretary V Veeralankaiah.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Veeralankaiah said that Amateur Kabaddi Association was entrusted with the task of hosting the championship. In 2016, the beach Kabaddi championship was held at the Ramakrishna Beach in Visakhapatnam.

“As many as 60 teams (boys and girls) representing all the States in the country are expected to participate in the kabaddi championship. Teams of public sector organisations, including the Indian Railways are also invited to participate,” he said.

Special training session will be conducted at the Suryalanka beach from February 10 for the teams representing the State in the championship. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) coach PVSV Prasad and South Central Railway (SCR) kabaddi team coach Brahmanaidu will train the boys and girls teams, he added. Krishna and Guntur Kabaddi Association members were also present at the news conference.