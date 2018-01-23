VIJAYAWADA: CPI national secretary K Narayana has refused the invitation to him to participate in the ‘At Home’ programme organised by Governor ESL Narasimhan to mark the Republic Day celebrations. Narayana made it clear that he has respect towards Governor, but took the decision after being vexed with his attitude for the last few days.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Narayana condemned President Ram Nath Kovind’s decision to disqualify 20 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He took strong exception to the attitude of the NDA government for showing bias against the States where BJP are not in power. “How the President can disqualify the AAP MLAs while the issue was in the court. It’s nothing but dishonouring the judicial system of the country,” he alleged.