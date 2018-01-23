VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga temple on Monday witnessed huge turnout of students, who took part in the ‘Vijayee Bhava’ programme organised by the temple authorities, on the occasion of Vasantha Panchami on Monday.Temple priests adorned Goddess Kanaka Durga as ‘Saraswati’ and later performed Sri Maha Saraswati Yagam at Mallikarjuna Mandapam between 8 am and 10 am. Scores of tiny tots were formally initiated into education as ‘mass aksharabhyasam’ was performed.

Students and their parents made a beeline from the early hours of the day, on the temple premises, prior to the start of the ritual to receive pens and sacred threads, which were kept in front of the deity. The Devasthanam had arranged for free bus services from Kanaka Durga Nagar to Indrakeeladri for the convenience of the students and their parents.

‘’The ritual was performed on the auspicious day to ensure better results for the students in their upcoming examinations. About 35,000 students had participated in the programme and took the blessings of Goddess Saraswati,’’ said temple EO Y V Anuradha. The Devasthanam also distributed pens, laddu prasadam and photographs of Goddess Durga to the students.