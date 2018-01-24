VIJAYAWADA: The structural designs and detailed engineering drawings of the iconic buildings -- High Court and Assembly -- coming up in Amaravati will be ready in 30 days, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana has said. He said that the tenders for the same will be invited immediately to start the works at the earliest.Speaking to the media after inspecting works of the ongoing housing projects in the capital region on Tuesday, the Minister said that the first block of houses being built for the landless poor in the capital region will be inaugurated on February 24. “After the first block, the contractor will hand over 10 per cent of new flats every month. Similarly, the roads and houses for public representatives and officials will be ready by January, 2019,” he said.

He added the first slab for the houses of All India Service (AIS) officials, non-gazetted officers and MLAs/MLCs will be completed by March. “Since, we are using shear wall technology, slabs of remaining 12 floors will be ready in just three months,” he added. Three firms -- NCC Ltd, L&T and Shapoorji and Pallonji Co & Ltd -- have taken up works of 3,840 houses. About 61 towers will be built with an overall built-up area of 85 lakh sq ft in Anantavaram, Nelapadu and Rayapudi villages.

Taking objection to the remarks by the Opposition leader YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Narayana further said that tenders worth Rs 22,000 crore have been finalised so far. “Some people, without even taking a look at Amaravati, keep saying that not even a single brick has been laid so far. They should visit the place before making such remarks as works are going on at a brisk pace,” he said.

Jagan wants to sail with BJP only for personal gains: Narayana

Minister Narayana said that Jagan’s priority is to wriggle out of corruption cases. “That is why he announced that he would sail with BJP. It is for his personal gains and not for interest of the State (Special Category Status) as he says,” he said, during the inspection of works in Amaravati on Tuesday. He said that SCS issue is a closed chapter as the Union government had announced a special package long ago.