VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to cleanse the administration of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri, the Andhra Pradesh government has appointed an IAS officer as the temple’s executive officer (EO).In a minor reshuffle of bureaucrats on Tuesday, the government posted M Padma, a 2004 batch IAS officer as the executive officer of Kanaka Durga temple.

The orders were issued on Tuesday. After the transfer of former EO A Surya Kumari, the post was temporarily held by Endowments Commissioner YV Anuradha. Padma is also placed in full additional charge for the post of managing director of AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation Limited, until further orders.