VIJAYAWADA: A 21-year-old youth from Vijayawada pursuing mechanical engineering at SRM University in Chennai reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the college hostel building in the early hours of Tuesday. The deceased, Sainath, was in the final year of engineering degree. According to sources, Sainath was staying in the hostel on the college campus and was said to be upset after being chided by both his parents and teachers for his poor performance in exams. It was reported that on one occasion he was pulled up by teachers for trying to cheat in the exam.

It is learnt that the university authorities imposed a fine on him for his poor performance. His parents, who came to know about this, called up Sainath and reprimanded him. Sources said the youth was dejected and depressed over the recent developments and took the extreme step. He jumped off the third floor of the four-storeyed building. The security personnel at the hostel and others who heard the sound rushed to the spot and found Sainath in a pool of blood.

He was immediately rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police were also alerted. Marimalai Nagar police registered a case under Sec 176 of CrPC (suspicious death) and sent the body for post-mortem. After being informed by the college management about Sainath’s death, his parents rushed to Chennai.