VIJAYAWADA: At a time when Road Transport Authority (RTA) officials are acting strictly on the sale of customised spare parts for high-end motorcycles and taking stern actions against the dealers selling those, desperate vehicle owners are finding alternative ways through e-commerce websites, such as Amazon, Flipkart and others to customise their bikes, violating the section 52 of Motor Vehicles (MV) Act, 1988.

Online shopping websites are openly selling these customised spare parts, despite the ban on those, especially on customised silencers, which emit loud sound. Silencer models, such as barrel exhaust, short bottle mini, tail gunner, speedwav macho chrome tail gunner, red rooster, boar, wildboar, spody moto, dolphin, exhaust chrome, double barrel etc. are widely used by the youths, who are reportedly buying those through e-commerce sites.

In recent directions given to all the principal secretaries and transport commissioners of the states, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) clearly stated that fitting vehicles with customised silencers, crash guard and bull bars were unauthorised and sale of fashion-enhancing and customised spare parts for high-end motorcycles, such as Royal Enfield, KTM Duke and others were illegal.

The MoRTH directions further asked the officials concerned to take action against errant dealers. Following the directives, officials formed special teams, with each team comprising one motor vehicle inspector and policemen, and conducted drives across the city. They seized 20 bikes for replacing their factory-fitted silencers with loud-sound silencers and another five for getting rid of crash guards.

“The orders came into force after officials observed that customised bikes posed serious safety threats to the pedestrians as well as the riders. The violation will attract penalty under section 190 and 191 of MV Act, 1988,” Krishna district deputy transport commissioner (DTC) E Meeraprasad said.When asked about the action to be initiated against online sales, the RTA officials said they had taken the issue to their higher-ups. “Merchants selling spare parts online have been identified. MoRTH will issue notices to them,” the DTC said.

