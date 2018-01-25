VIJAYAWADA: A couple who fought bitterly in court and moved closer to separation, reconciled after the intervention of their elders on Wednesday and turned against the lawyer, who assisted the husband in filing a case under Domestic Violence Act-2005 against the wife. A day after Gogula Ramkumar withdrew his petition accusing his wife Sri Chaitanya of abusing him physically and mentally, his lawyer Puppala Srinivas Rao on Wednesday threatened to file a defamation case against the couple for making false accusations against him.

Ramkumar and his wife Sri Chaitanya who were opponents in the court reached a comprise in the evening on Wednesday and lodged a complaint with the Payakapuram police station, in which he alleged that his lawyer Srinivas demanded `one lakh and deliberately forced him to file the false petition against his wife Chaitanya despite efforts on her part to reach an amicable understanding.

When TNIE contacted, lawyer Srinivas condemned Ramkumar’s allegations against him as false and claimed Ramkumar along with his father approached him and filed DVC petition against his wife. He further said Ramkumar withdrew his case with an intention to evade the fees. “Ramkumar reunited with his wife in the presence of his family and is now trying to evade the fees. They enacted a compromise drama in court and now they are blaming me,” Srinivas alleged.

He said a defamation case would be filed against the couple for blaming him for their own selfish reason.

The First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court dropped the case after both husband and wife informed the court about their decision to live together. The magistrate recorded the statements of the both husband and wife and dismissed the petition.

A happy ending?

