VIJAYAWADA: To finalise plans regarding the start-up area development in Amaravati, delegates from the Singapore Consortium are expected to visit the capital on January 29. The CRDA and the Singapore delegation are likely to finalise the date for launching works of the start-up area. Officials said that initially, Phase Z.Ro (phase zero) works will be kick-started. “We are expecting the members from the Singapore Consortium to visit Amaravati on January 29.

After finalising the plan, Phase Z.Ro works in about four hectares of land will be started,” Additional Commissioner of CRDA Shan Mohan told Express. Phase Z.Ro is a prelude to the actual development of the start-up area aimed at showcasing the capabilities and smart technologies to be adopted by Ascendas-Singbridge and Sembcorp Pte Ltd, which formed the consortium.

Meanwhile, the foundation-laying ceremony of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is likely to be held on February 7. “The date is yet to be finalised, but it will be in the first week of February. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will participate in the ceremony,” said another CRDA official. It maybe recalled that 200 acres of land near Navuluru has been allotted to the varsity. Officials said that the varsity will develop its campus in 150 acres initially. “The first phase should be ready in five years. The second phase will be developed in 50 acres in another two years,” an official said.

Free education for capital area students

Vijayawada: The APCRDA, on Wednesday, invited applications from candidates in the capital region who wish to avail the free education scheme for the 2017-18 academic year. CRDA Commissioner Cherukuri Sreedhar said the tuition fee of eligible candidates would be reimbursed under the scheme. The last date to submit their applications is February 28. Interested candidates can apply by registering their names in www.jnanabhumi.ap.gov.in through their college principals. Students who are studying in government and government recognised engineering, polytechnic and vocational colleges after getting admission under category A of the convenor quota can apply.