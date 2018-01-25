VIJAYAWADA: The long-pending demand of residents of Ajith Singh Nagar to shift the piled-up garbage in the dumping yard there has been resolved with the bio-mining project being commissioned recently.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has adopted the bio-mining process for disposing the 2.5 lakh tonnes of unprocessed waste that has accumulated over the past few years at the 30-acre dump yard at Ajith Singh Nagar, in the city.

According to the VMC officials, the civic body has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kumbakonam-based Zigma Global Environ Solutions to complete the project. In December, IT Minister Nara Lokesh laid the foundation stone for the project at the Excel Plant situated in the dumping yard premises. Around 100 tonnes of piled-up garbage will be crushed into powder, per day, by the heavy machinery deployed there.

‘’Bio-mining process is a popular solution for huge landfills. It is a near-zero emission process, where the dump-hills can be cleared, as if they never existed,’’ said Municipal Commissioner J Nivas. He said that a set of machinery from South Korea would also be set up near the garbage hill in a fortnight to segregate the combustible and noncombustible materials.

Waste is segregated by a machine and combustible materials, such as plastic and wood sent to cement factories to be used as alternate fuel. The noncombustible materials, such as sand, soil and other degraded food waste will be dumped again in the given land as they can easily decay with the carbon content maintained, he said.

What is Bio-mining?

Bio-mining is the process, wherein materials that can be recycled - plastic, rubber, textiles, metals, glass and gas - are extracted from mounds of accumulated waste. The organic components segregated, as part of the project, are composted; the rest dumped in a scientific landfill and covered with sand. The scientific landfill will be maintained for 15 years.

Benefits

The method is simple, low-tech, quick and eco-friendly.

Loosened layers of old waste are sprayed with composting bio-cultures. The waste would be sterilised, stabilised, and using machinery, segregated into organic and inorganic substances, which would be later sent for recycling, re-use or composting.

Coconut shells, plastics, wood, rubber, glass, inert and soil enriching bio-earth are collected. While coconut shells and wood are sold as fuel, rubber, glass and plastic are sent for recycling.