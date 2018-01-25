VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of 25 students of Dr. K.K.R Happy Valley School, in Vijayawada, are currently visiting the United States to attend the four-day ‘Worldview Future Leaders Program’ that began on Wednesday. These students will be part of the over 3000 other students from across 60 countries and would participate in the sixty-fifth session of Harvard Model United Nations 2018 (HMUN 2018) in Boston’s famous Back Bay neighborhood.

“More than 3,300 high school delegates and their faculty advisors will gather to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Together with our staff of over 200 Harvard University undergraduates, delegates will experience the challenges and thrills of international diplomacy by assuming the roles of UN representatives and other international decision-makers,” wrote Andrew R. Chang, Secretary-General, HMUN 2018, in a letter released in the HMUN website.

The delegates will discuss, debate and deliberate on possible solutions to some of the goals listed under the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The programme, apart from other things, aims to build ties among students from around the world as they try and find solutions to challenges in achieving the SDGs, also known as Global Goals.

“Students will take part in debates on topics, such as renewable energy, arms control, gender equality, child rights and refugee crisis among others. They will also be visiting the global think-tanks to interact with their experts and acquaint themselves with their thoughts on what needs to be done to address these problems,” said Aditya Soma, CMO Worldview Education, an experiential learning platform for Generation-Z (individuals born between 1996 and 2010).

This Hyderabad-based organisation was the driving force behind taking the students to the United States. “It is important today more than ever for students to not just think of themselves as citizens of a sovereign state, but also as members of the planet Earth. said Sampreeth Reddy, Founder and MD of Worldview Education.

About sdgs

On 1 January 2016, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development — adopted by world leaders in September 2015 at an historic UN Summit — officially came into force. Over the next fifteen years, with these new Goals that universally apply to all, countries will mobilize efforts to end all forms of poverty, fight inequalities and tackle climate change, while ensuring that no one is left behind. (Source:UN)

