VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the Mahindra Group to set up a world-class industrial city in Andhra Pradesh. When Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra unveiled his plan to set up an industrial city, the Chief Minister urged him to set up the same in AP after assuring that his government will extend all needed support.During a meeting with Anand Mahindra in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Thursday, the Chief Minister invited the representatives of Mahindra to visit AP and find a suitable location for their operation. The CM sought Mahindra’s support in the planning and construction of Amaravati and launching electric vehicles in the capital city. The Mahindra Group is currently successfully marketing Araku coffee in Paris.

During his meeting with Raheja Group president Ravi Raheja, the CM invited the group to set up Mindspace, on the lines of Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad, in Amaravati, Visakhapatnam and Hindupur. The officials informed the Chief Minister that they will visit AP soon to check land and other infrastructure.Alibaba Cloud to set up data centre in APAlibaba Cloud president Simon Hu announced that the company would set up a data centre of Alibaba Cloud in AP, the second in India. “We already have a data centre in India and we will set up the second one in AP by the end of 2018,” Simon Hu said.

The CM met Kinya Seto, CEO of Lixil Group, a Japanese manufacturer of building materials and housing equipment, and urged him to manufacture for the Indian market as well as for export purposes. Kinya Seto informed the CM that they are planning to invest `1,500 crore in three phases and are looking for skilled labour. He also informed Naidu that they can start production by the end of the year. The CM assured all possible cooperation and said the Skill Development Corporation would help them in that regard.

Later, the CM met Peter Selfridge, Global Head of Digital Government, SAP. Along with financial and accounting software systems, SAP is also a known name in the field of skill development and smart cities.

They are currently assisting the AP government in financial management system of the Finance Department, which will be on track by March-end. The CM sought support from SAP on development of a system which can help the government predict State revenue and expenditure.

Dassault Systèmes

The CM met Bernard Charles, president and CEO of Dassault Systèmes, on Thursday. Charles said that because of the implementation of technologies, there were zero accidents in air transportation last year. He said that these technologies can be transferred from aerospace to other domains, by applying the same science.The CM asked them to bring those technologies to Amaravati. “Send a team to Amaravati, and you can study what systems can be introduced.

’’The CM invited the CEO of Alghanim Industries Omar Alghanim to set up a factory in AP as there is a huge demand for construction materials in Amaravati. Alghanim Industries has agreed to send a team to AP soon.The CM agreed to immediately give permissions to introduce a vaccine by Pfizer for pneumonia in AP when Susan Silbermann, president of Pfizer Vaccines, met him. After winding up his four-day visit to Davos, the CM returned to Amaravati on Thursday.

Tech Mahindra to open shop in Warangal

Hyderabad: Giving a major boost to the TS government’s efforts towards developing IT sector in two-tier cities, Tech Mahindra has agreed to open its centre in Warangal. Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who met Anand Mahindra took Twitter to announce the decision of the tech company and thanked Anand Mahindra and CP Gurnani, CEO and MD, for agreeing to set up Tech Mahindra’s Center in Warangal.

Lokesh to visit US

Vijayawada: Panchayat Raj and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh will visit US from January 28 to February 5. As part of attracting investments to the State, Lokesh will participate in various investors round tables during his visit.