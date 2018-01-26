VIJAYAWADA: Horticulture department has come up with a new initiative - kitchen gardens - to produce farm- fresh vegetables for the mid- day meal scheme. The department is aiming at establishing 3000 such gardens in each district of the State, in collaboration with self-help groups (SHGs) and other planter societies.The horticulture department of Krishna district is taking initiatives to establish such gardens and make the environment clean and green.

The department is planning to rope in educational institutions and corporate companies to make the kitchen-gardens initiative a success.The aim of the kitchen gardens is to promote the usage of healthy organic vegetables. The district officials of horticulture department are planning to develop such kitchen gardens in vacant areas of some identified colonies and educational institutions.