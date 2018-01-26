VIJAYAWADA: “As many as 2,207 eve-teasers were identified and given counselling by the Mahila Mitra Teams (MMTs) in association with members of Vasavya Mahila Mandali and the city police for the last one year,’’ said City Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang.Participating as the chief guest for the first anniversary of Mahila Mitra Teams (MMTs) at Command Control Room here on Thursday, Sawang said that police didn’t register cases against eve-teasers keeping in view of their future as majority of them are youth. The MMTs were meant for providing counselling to eve-teasers in the city. Under the programme, several sessions of counselling was conducted for eve-teasers, interestingly there were no repeat offenders, he said and added that majority of them realised their mistakes and are acting as per the law.

The MMTs were introduced by the city police on January 27, 2017. Since then, 50 Mahila Rakshak teams comprising six members each are on duty in the city, guarding the streets against eve-teasers. Half of those team members are women constables, trained in different methods to identify and nab the eve-teasers at public places, he said. So far, the city police have appointed 135 Mahila Mitras to assist the aggrieved women and girls who come to the police stations, he added.

“Several women are still facing discrimination in educational institutions and workplaces. They should imbibe self confidence among themselves and face the problems without any fear. The MMTs have been imbibing self-confidence among women in the city in the last one year. Measures will be taken to appoint MMTs in each residential colony of the city to strengthen the system. Plans are afoot to conduct counselling sessions for students in high schools to put an end to gender discrimination,’’ Sawang said.

Former MP and chairperson of Vasavya Mahila Mandali Chennupati Vidya said Mahila Mithra and Mahila Rakshak teams are playing a very important role in the city on educating the youth about the rights of women. She said women in the city are coming to the police station with a lot of courage due to reforms brought in by the department in the last one year. Mahila Mithra members, coordinators, facilitators and police constables, who deal with women cases have narrated their experiences in the meeting.

Joint Commissioner of Police B V Ramana Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of Police Kanti Rana Tata and Gajarao Bhupal and other officials attended the meeting which was organised in association with Vasavya Mahila Mandali and American consulate, Hyderabad.

