VIJAYAWADA: In a first of its kind, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) had installed a vending machine and incinerator to dispense and dispose of sanitary napkins at Valluri Sarojini Devi Municipal Corporation High School, Patamata Lanka here recently. In most parts of the city, sanitary napkins are still not segregated from other solid waste and are disposed of with other garbage. The napkins are flushed down the toilets and are a major cause of clogging of drains. With improper disposal of napkins, sanitary workers face several health problems when they handle the used napkins with bare hands.

The civic body has adopted the initiative of the State government to promote menstrual hygiene management (MHM) among the women and the girl students and ensure scientific disposal of the sanitary napkins. Besides, generating awareness on menstrual hygiene, the city is doing everything to improve upon its previous-year cleanliness ranking (19) in this year’s Swachh Survekshan survey.

“It has been observed that sometimes girls are hesitant to approach anyone for sanitary napkins. Earlier several students had missed their class and gone home when they suffered pain during their menstrual cycle period. This initiative is helping the students in a better way to focus on their education,’’ said S Radha, correspondent of Valluri Sarojini Devi Municipal Corporation High School.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC Executive Engineer A S Prasad said that sanitary napkins were a necessity as half of our country’s population needed it every month. ‘’In the process of segregating dry and wet waste, we want our citizens to get into a practice of scientifically discarding sanitary waste separately and the move will go a long way in improving the city’s waste management system,’’ he said.

With an investment of `50,000 per sanitary napkin vending machine along with incinerator, fifty such machines have been installed in public toilets located in heavily populated areas of the city including bus stands, railway stations, government offices etc.Anyone wanting to access sanitary napkins from the machine, has to simply put a coin of `5 in it and a sanitary napkin will be dispensed.

What to come?

Of the 70 female-only public toilets in the city, 35 have napkin vending machines. The rest to get them by end February, 2018.