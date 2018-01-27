VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district saw a spike in the number TB cases last year, with as many as 2,000 new incidents being reported. What’s worse, hospitals here don’t have enough specialist doctors to handle the cases.Medicos TNIE spoke to blamed changing lifestyles and stress as the major causes for the weakening of immune systems, which in turn leads to people becoming vulnerable to a host of infections including tuberculosis. As on date, doctors of Krishna district are treating over 2,000 TB affected persons.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Usha, a TB specialist, said, “The saddest part is that most of them are under the age of 35 years. Also, there are not many doctors available in government hospitals in the district to treat TB. Fifteen doctors are handling all the 2,000 cases now.” She added that several patients were not sticking to their medicine schedules, leading to the infection relapsing.

According to the Revised National TB Control Programme which was launched in 2011, each district including urban, rural and tribal areas, should have dedicated TB Centres. Currently, there are 12 TB units in the district. Under government programs, nutritional supplements are being given to TB patients.

“The government is least bothered about taking the matter seriously. Every year over 4 lakh people die of TB in India. It’s a shame because the disease is completely curable,” said Dr Suresh, Praja Arogya Vedika convenor.Recently, PM Narendra Modi asked all Chief Ministers to take note of the spike in TB cases and strive for its elimination by 2025. The government is currently planning to give `500 per month to TB patients for treatment.