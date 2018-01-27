VIJAYAWADA: Akon Lighting Africa has expressed willingness to work with the Andhra Pradesh government and assured that it would set up a solar power equipment manufacturing centre in the State.

When Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh met Akon Lighting Africa company cofounder Akon in Davos on Friday and appealed to him to implement the Community Solar Energy Project in some of the villages in AP on a pilot basis, the latter responded positively.During the meeting, Lokesh explained to Akon on the revolutionary reforms being adopted by the State government in the energy sector and the priority being given to solar and wind energies. Akon assured Lokesh that his company would set up an academy to train rural youth.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh achieved surplus power due to power reforms, Lokesh sought the help of Akon, which brought revolution in community solar energy products in African villages, to prepare an action plan and come up with proposals for setting up a solar electricity equipment manufacturing centre and skill development academy for training rural youth within three months.Assuring all cooperation from the State government, the minister wanted Akon to start work in the State at the earliest.

Innovation centre

During his meeting with New York University Governance Lab Prof Beth Symon in Davos, Lokesh invited him to set up an innovation centre in the State. Stating that the State government brought several innovations in governance, Lokesh said that AP was making use of technology and data in a wide range of areas to extend better services to the people in real time.Reacting positively, Beth Symon said that professors from US would give training for innovation centre to be set up in AP.

On the occasion, Beth invited Lokesh to New York University Governance Lab during his upcoming visit to the US.Lokesh urged the representatives of Hyperloop company to complete the study on the 12-km hyperloop pilot project between Vijayawada and Amaravati at the earliest. As the State government has already entered into an agreement with Hyperloop, the minister said the State could use the study for similar projects in other parts of Andhra Pradesh.